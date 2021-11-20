Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

LFT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lument Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

