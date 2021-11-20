Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $280.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.49. Akouos has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,570,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Akouos by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akouos by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 30,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Akouos by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 68,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

