Zacks Investment Research Lowers Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

LI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 57.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 197.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 57.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 158.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,106,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 678,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

