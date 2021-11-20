Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.46.

NXE opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.06. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,595,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,612,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after purchasing an additional 982,626 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 426,055 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.