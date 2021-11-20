Zacks Investment Research Lowers Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Shares of SGC stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $396.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 26.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

