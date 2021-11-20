Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.32. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $120,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at $251,109.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,325. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $2,488,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

