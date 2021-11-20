Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRDL. Leede Jones Gab restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of CRDL opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

