Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) to “Buy”

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CohBar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

CohBar stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,662. The company has a market cap of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CohBar by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CohBar by 29.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CohBar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CohBar by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CohBar by 120.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

