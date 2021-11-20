Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) to Buy

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LABP. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

Shares of LABP stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Landos Biopharma by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,753 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 15.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

