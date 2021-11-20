Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.09. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,988,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,017 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 284,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 228,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

