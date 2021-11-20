Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to “Buy”

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $344.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.69.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $291.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 113.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 77.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

