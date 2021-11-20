Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will post $55.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $62.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $156.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $163.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $334.18 million, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $366.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.15. The stock had a trading volume of 448,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $4,165,761.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,654,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

