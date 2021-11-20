Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will report earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.45). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.93) to ($6.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.45.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,745,290 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after acquiring an additional 145,394 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $84.15. 448,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.47. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $193.54.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

