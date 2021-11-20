Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.17. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEAL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

