Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $515,700.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $515,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $624,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average of $127.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zendesk by 109.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 7.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 15.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,790,000 after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.57.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

