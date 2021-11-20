Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $115.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZEN. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.57.

ZEN stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.78. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,857.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

