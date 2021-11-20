ZeroSwap Market Cap Achieves $43.48 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $43.48 million and $3.00 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00219409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00089111 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

