Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Zeta Global stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $2,100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

