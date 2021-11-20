Zhihu (ZH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Zhihu to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZH stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter worth about $2,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZH shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.