ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 14th total of 587,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZKIN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in ZK International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

