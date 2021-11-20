ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $857,260.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $15.24 million and approximately $857,260.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.89 or 0.07284305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.06 or 1.00076860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 74,777,887 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

