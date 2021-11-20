ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $28.82

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.82, but opened at $31.29. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 123,982 shares changing hands.

ZTO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

