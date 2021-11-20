Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $155.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.29. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $96,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

