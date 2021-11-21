-$0.03 EPS Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $665.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

