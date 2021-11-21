$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.17). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCMD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. 199,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,608. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.03 million, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.43. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

