-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.21). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.

PBYI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $139.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $146,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 20.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 72.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 12.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

