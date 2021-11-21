-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.60, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

