$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. 335,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

