$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,690. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

