$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.55. Endava reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,558. Endava has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average of $127.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.