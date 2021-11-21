$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million.

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,052. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

