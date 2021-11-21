$0.88 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after buying an additional 1,004,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,003,000 after buying an additional 659,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.