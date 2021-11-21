$0.88 EPS Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Shares of VEEV opened at $305.14 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.19 and a 200-day moving average of $305.17.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,709 shares of company stock worth $8,038,646. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

