0xcert 24-Hour Volume Hits $90,626.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $817,703.59 and approximately $90,626.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00219438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00088012 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

