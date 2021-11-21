$1.27 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.27. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.47. Forward Air has a one year low of $70.93 and a one year high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.