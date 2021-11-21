$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $121.06. The stock had a trading volume of 813,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,449. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

