$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.35. 332,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,034. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average is $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

