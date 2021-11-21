$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post $10.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $33.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million.

IDYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. 313,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,395. The company has a market cap of $893.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.57. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,816.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,116 shares of company stock worth $362,175 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

