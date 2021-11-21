10,380 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

