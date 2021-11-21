11,489 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $118.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.04 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

