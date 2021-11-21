12,400 Shares in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. 12.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of CRCT opened at $24.68 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $860,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 579,117 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 164,668 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,451,134 shares of company stock worth $41,728,908 and have sold 211,116 shares worth $5,756,025.

CRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.