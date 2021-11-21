1,391 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

