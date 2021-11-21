$146.05 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post sales of $146.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.50 million and the lowest is $145.80 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $113.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $529.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $530.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $652.76 million, with estimates ranging from $628.50 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

RPD opened at $132.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.32. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $69.80 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,947,584. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth $47,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.