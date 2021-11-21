$149.31 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce $149.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.52 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $118.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $505.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.62 million to $519.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $673.86 million, with estimates ranging from $672.32 million to $675.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $84.73. 174,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,132. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $99.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

