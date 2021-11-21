16,453 Shares in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Digi International stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $811.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

