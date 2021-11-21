17,243 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Cowen upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

Shares of GE opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.85. General Electric has a twelve month low of $76.74 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.