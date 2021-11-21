1,829 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $146.44 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 838,693 shares valued at $58,576,397. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

