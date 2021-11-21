$2.32 EPS Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce $2.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.91 and the lowest is $1.95. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $13.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,518,990. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $292,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $68.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

