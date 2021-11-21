2,300 Shares in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 17.1% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 4,017.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 3.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

