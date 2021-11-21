$25.01 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce sales of $25.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $23.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $101.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.98 million to $105.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $333.92 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $949.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

NKTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NKTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 1,481,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,899. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,814 shares of company stock valued at $509,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

